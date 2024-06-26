The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.5% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.5% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.9 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,323,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.