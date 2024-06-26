Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,853 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2,549.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $52,968,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,452,000 after buying an additional 582,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 6,889.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 563,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after buying an additional 555,426 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.3 %

SEE traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 179,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.