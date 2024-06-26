Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 127,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 40,968 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TSN traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 344,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,167. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.