Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 470.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,918 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $396,845,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,928 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 374.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,478,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

