Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Bread Financial comprises approximately 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Bread Financial worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 99,029 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 50,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 37,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after buying an additional 152,954 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BFH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Shares of Bread Financial stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 173,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $45.08.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

