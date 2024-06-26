Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,909.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.79. The company had a trading volume of 302,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.24. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.25 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.24.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

