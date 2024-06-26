Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

TIM Stock Performance

TIM stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. TIM has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TIM will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on TIM from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

