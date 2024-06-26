Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 26650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Titan Medical had a net margin of 49.44% and a return on equity of 857.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.