Tonya Harris Jackson Acquires 1,850 Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) Director Tonya Harris Jackson bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,178.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,366.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.73 million, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.12. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $93.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.94 million. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter worth $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Stories

