Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury Sells 394,357 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 394,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $2,184,737.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,271,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,523,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 376,320 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $1,813,862.40.

On Friday, June 14th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 366,042 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,830,210.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $1,540,606.66.

On Monday, June 10th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 319,747 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $1,346,134.87.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $1,172,816.23.

On Monday, June 3rd, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,149,379.56.

On Thursday, May 30th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 298,778 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $1,114,441.94.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,182,464.43.

On Friday, May 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $1,202,828.88.

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 2.28. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%.

CIFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth $9,901,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 358,897 shares in the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth $2,460,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

