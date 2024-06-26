TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Down to $67.75

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.75, but opened at $66.26. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $66.27, with a volume of 220,666 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 54.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 410.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 71,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 105.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 110,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

