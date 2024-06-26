TrueFi (TRU) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $162.34 million and $24.60 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,059,546 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,142,049,180.926387 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.14079484 USD and is up 11.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $33,073,357.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

