TrueMark Investments LLC Buys 1,274 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TrueMark Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 3.2% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,675 shares of company stock worth $92,085,172. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $8.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.76. 3,200,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 729.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.52. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

