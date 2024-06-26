TrueMark Investments LLC Buys Shares of 53,502 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 53,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

