TrueMark Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 6,192.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,809 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Okta by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Okta by 1,465.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,823,000 after acquiring an additional 732,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.90. 1,389,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $92.61. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

