TrueMark Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.6% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD remained flat at $160.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 40,897,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,715,391. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $259.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.