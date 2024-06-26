TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 10,678 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

TrueMark Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,849 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,459 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.37. 6,852,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413,071. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

