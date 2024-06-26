TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 2,805 Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

TrueMark Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC owned 0.31% of Newbury Street Acquisition worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBST. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 127.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 446,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBST remained flat at $10.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Newbury Street Acquisition Company Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

