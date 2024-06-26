Twele Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 396.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $22,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.01. 2,976,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,523,389. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.