Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.28. The company had a trading volume of 927,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,333. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

