Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after buying an additional 7,218,653 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,134,000 after acquiring an additional 960,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,111,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,384,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.46. The stock had a trading volume of 484,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,217. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.49. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.