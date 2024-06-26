Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,001 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,419,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,072,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,412 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.38. 18,902,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,606,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.