UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $44.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

NYSE:UDR opened at $40.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.81. UDR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02.

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,256,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in UDR by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 761,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,205,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 3,730.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,376 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,087,000 after buying an additional 809,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,070,000 after buying an additional 81,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

