Uniswap Price Reaches $9.46 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.68 billion and $122.73 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $9.46 or 0.00015280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00115592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009296 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.47292885 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1048 active market(s) with $242,551,378.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

