United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

United States Steel stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 1,140.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

