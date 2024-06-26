USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDI) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from USCF Dividend Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

USCF Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UDI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. The company has a market cap of $5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.75. USCF Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $27.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64.

USCF Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The USCF ESG Dividend Income Fund (UDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US exchange-traded, dividend-paying companies that meet the funds financial and ESG criteria. UDI was launched on Jun 8, 2022 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

