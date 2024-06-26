VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.99. 4,696,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,213,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.28. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $279.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.