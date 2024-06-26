Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,492,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $128.91. 254,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,665. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.18. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

