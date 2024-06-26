Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Gleason Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $57,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 86,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after buying an additional 28,562 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.29. 91,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,871. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.90. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

