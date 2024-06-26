Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,773,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,733. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.