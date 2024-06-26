Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Position Lifted by Cooksen Wealth LLC

Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 2.2% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VPL stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 333,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,177. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.25.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

