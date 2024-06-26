Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 795.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000.

VNQI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 355,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $43.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

