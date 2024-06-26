Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 7.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $43,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.21. 125,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,985. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $378.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.98.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

