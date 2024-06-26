Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.8% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $374.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,230. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $378.16. The firm has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.06 and a 200 day moving average of $335.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

