Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Announces $0.31 Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3087 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA MGK traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $316.46. 538,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,177. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $317.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.50.
About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF
