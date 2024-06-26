Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Announces $0.73 Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.7344 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $118.97. 170,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $120.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile
