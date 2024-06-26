Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $11,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,430,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.206 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

