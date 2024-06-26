Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 7.3% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.57. 89,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,545. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

