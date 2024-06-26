Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Kwmg LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $23,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after buying an additional 5,594,165 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,127,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,291. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

