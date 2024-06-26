Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Lifted by Exchange Bank

Exchange Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 2.5% of Exchange Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.25. 1,935,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

