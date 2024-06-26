Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,186 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 372,386 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 57,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.31. The company had a trading volume of 87,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,054. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.60. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

