Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Announces $1.01 Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.0149 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTV traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.15. 1,269,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,977. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.03.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Value ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.