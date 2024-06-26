Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $25.73 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $25.73 million and $1.20 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00041025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000749 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,604,915,632 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.