Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Reduced by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198,603 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 949,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,448. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.