Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $13,014.25 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,473.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.89 or 0.00616343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00115821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00038324 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00269978 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00044583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00073046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,684,960 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

