VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,650 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up about 5.4% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $28,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. 1,732,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,245,255. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

