Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Cut to Sell at Desjardins

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$15.75. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 415.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Victoria Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Victoria Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

VGCX traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.31. 3,992,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,347. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$9.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.74. The company has a market cap of C$88.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

