Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.6% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $252,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,896,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,618. The stock has a market cap of $500.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

