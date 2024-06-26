Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.64

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.64 and last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 365966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,601,000 after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after buying an additional 54,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,056,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after buying an additional 1,086,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after buying an additional 164,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

