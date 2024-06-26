Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 6,804 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766,110 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 448,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,746,000 after buying an additional 425,228 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,898,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,609,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 331,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after acquiring an additional 195,868 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 49,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,745. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.19.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

